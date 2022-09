Thieves decamp with gold, silver from businessman’s home in Hyderabad

Published Date - 08:04 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: Burglars struck at a businessman’s house at Mallapur in Meerpet and decamped with Rs.20,000 cash, 45 tolas gold, 25 tolas silver ornaments and 80 US Dollars on Friday.

The incident occurred when the house owner Mohd. Ali locked the house and went to attend a wedding along with his family members. Police said the thieves broke open the almirah and decamped with the valuables and the incident came to light when the family returned home.

The Meerpet police are investigating.