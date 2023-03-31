Third MLA joins Congress in a month in Karnataka

Published Date - 08:20 AM, Fri - 31 March 23

Bengaluru: Former JD(S) MLA S R Srinivas (Gubbi Srinivas alias Vasu) on Thursday became the third legislator to resign from the post, and join Congress, this month, ahead of May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

According to the Congress, 37 leaders associated with JD(S) in the 2018 Assembly polls, have joined the party so far, in the run up to the upcoming elections.

Srinivas, a former Minister had resigned as MLA on March 27, while two MLCs from BJP Puttanna and Baburao Chinchansur had resigned from their Legislative Council membership earlier this month to join the Congress.

Puttanna has been fielded from Rajajinagar Assembly segment by the Congress in its first list, and there are indications that the party might field Chinchansur and Srinivas too from Gurmitkal and Gubbi segments respectively.

Inducting Srinivas, a four time MLA and former Minister,and his supporters into the party, KPCC President D K Shivakumar said, “I had been trying to get Vasu (Srinivas) to Congress for a long time, but now looking at the mood of the people he has decided to join the party…His joining will not only strengthen the party in Tumakuru, but the entire Old Mysuru region.”

Noting that about 37 leaders, who were associated with JD(S) in the last assembly polls have joined the party so far — also two BJP MLCs Puttanna and Baburao Chinchansur, among several others, Shivakumar claimed, there is a “long list of people” wishing to join the Congress and it will be made known in stages, in the days to come.

Srinivas said he was returning to his “own house”, recalling his and his father’s earlier association with the Congress. He said, “In JD(S) you will have to go by what HD Deve Gowda (party patriarch) and H D Kumaraswamy (leader and former CM) say, what is decided in the family is final, there is no freedom of expression there, and if anyone violates it, if anyone expresses their opinion in the party against their will, they can’t stay in the party. Same thing happened to me and now to Vasu.”

