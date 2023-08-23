Thiruvananthapuram launches Kerala’s first AI school in collaboration with iLearning Engines

Vedhik eSchool authorities state that the AI School employs cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to provide students with exceptional learning experiences adhering to global standards and quality.

By ANI Updated On - 02:56 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Thiruvananthapuram: Former President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated Kerala’s first AI(Artificial intelligence) school at Santhigiri Vidyabhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The Al School is designed and moulded by one of the world’s most advanced educational platforms iLearning Engines (ILE) USA in collaboration with Vedhik eSchool, managed by a committee of veteran professionals including former Chief Secretaries, DGPs and Vice Chancellors, said the school authorities.

According to Vedhik eSchool authorities, AI School is an innovative learning method that ensures international standards and quality learning opportunities for students with the help of artificial intelligence technology. Through this, the same quality learning experience of school studies is available to the students through the school website even after school hours.

It also enables schools to achieve higher grades as the content and pedagogy are prepared in accordance with the National School Accreditation Standards based on the New National Education Policy (NEP 2020), they added.

The AI School facility is initially available to students studying in classes 8 to 12.

Multi-Teacher Revision Support, Multilevel Assessment, Aptitude Test, Psychometric Counseling, Career Mapping, Ability Enhancement, Memory Techniques, Communication-Writing Skills, Interview-Group Discussion Skills, Mathematical Skills, Behavioral Etiquette, English Language Proficiency, Development of Emotional-Mental Abilities Training etc will be provided through AI School.

According to Vedhik eSchool, intensive training is available on the platform to appear in competitive exams for higher services. Coaching for entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, MAT, CUET, CLAT, G-MAT, GRE and language tests like IELTS etc will also be provided. Guidance for higher studies and scholarships in top foreign universities will be an added advantage.

The organisers said that AI School will be providing the best quality educational services to students at very low fees. Digital content based on artificial intelligence will be made available to the students through the school website so that the schools do not incur any additional financial burden.

In this way, it is possible to make learning comprehensive, deep, enjoyable and effortless, fully supporting the efforts of teachers in schools. This curriculum will be a complete solution to the numerous challenges students and parents are facing related to studies, exams and competitive exams. Parents can assess their children’s academic performance effectively. It prepares even average students for high success, said Vedhik eSchool authorities.