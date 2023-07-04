Free student training programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning by iHub-Data

The technology innovation hub in IIIT Hyderabad is offering a year-long weekend training classes on AI/ML for top performers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:04 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: The technology innovation hub in IIIT Hyderabad, iHub-Data is offering a year-long weekend training classes on AI/ML for top performers from engineering colleges in and around Hyderabad. The courses will be offered free of cost with the condition that the selected student would complete the programme with 80 per cent attendance. However, a caution deposit will be collected to guarantee the course completion.

The IIIT Hyderabad has asked different engineering colleges to nominate two prospective students from their institutes, preferably from second or third year, who are preferably top performers in academics. The classes will be scheduled on all Sundays and the student is required to physically attend all the classes. Faculty members from IIIT Hyderabad and other eminent resource persons, would be engaging the students with a mix of theory-tutorial-project concepts in AI/ML.

“Training students from nearby localities, who are within commuting distance has always been a priority for our institute. Proximity of large number of IT industries and research establishments – all having strong demand for highly skilled AI/ML professionals – led us to this decision,” said Prof Jawahar CV, Dean of Research & Development at IIIT Hyderabad.

For more details log onto https://ihub-data.iiit.ac.in/ programs/events The last date for registration is July 15 and classes would commence from August 2023.