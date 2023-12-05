This awe-inspiring global community connects DLC Hyderabad Entrepreneurs globally

Serial entrepreneur and community builder, Jimmy Mistry announced Della Leaders Club Hyderabad chapter under the presidency of Balaji Reddy, Executive director Vamsiram Builder & Developers Ltd.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:02 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: Serial entrepreneur and community builder, Jimmy Mistry announced Della Leaders Club Hyderabad chapter under the presidency of Balaji Reddy, Executive director Vamsiram Builder & Developers Ltd.

Della Leaders Club, a highly curated technology enabled global platform focuses on knowledge exchange, lifestyle guidance and social responsibility while building a support ecosystem for leaders globally.

Also Read GHMC steps in after customer reports lizard in Biryani from famous RTC X Roads restaurant

Being a first-generation entrepreneur, Jimmy strongly believes that modern leaders, especially in the post pandemic world, will benefit greatly from the knowledge and experiences from global leaders. His vision for DLC is to create an exclusive and secure global community of leaders that will help each other evolve from a “Life of success to a Life of significance.”

Those present at the event included Suhel Seth, Founder & Managing Director Counselage India Pvt. Ltd., BP Acharya (Retd) IAS, former Special Chief Secretary to Government of Telangana, JA Chawdhury, former Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Government of Andhra Pradesh. Along with the Chapter President, Karan Bajaj – CEO & Director Bajaj Electronics Ltd. was announced as DLC Hyderabad Board Member. Those interested can visit www.dellaleaders.com or call 919000054411, a press release said.