GHMC steps in after customer reports lizard in Biryani from famous RTC X Roads restaurant

GHMC officials inspected the restaurant premises on Monday. Samples were collected for further analysis, as confirmed by an Assistant Food Controller of GHMC on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:43 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) intervened after a customer reported finding a lizard in Chicken Biryani purchased from a famous restaurant located at RTC Cross Roads in the city.

Following the complaint lodged by Vishwa Aditya from DD Colony, Amberpet, who ordered chicken biryani via Zomato, GHMC officials inspected the restaurant premises on Monday. Samples were collected for further analysis, as confirmed by an Assistant Food Controller of GHMC on Twitter.

The family members of Vishwa Aditya alleged that the chicken biryani delivered by a Zomato delivery person contained a lizard. A report has been submitted for necessary actions to be taken regarding the incident.