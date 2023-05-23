This Civil Services topper has Hyderabadi connection

Ishita was born in Begumpet in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: In the Civil Services Examination 2022 results announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, Ishita Kishore has emerged as the topper.

Ishita was born in Begumpet in the city. Speaking to Telangana Today, an excited Ishita said, “I have connect with Hyderabad. In fact, I was born there in the city, in Begumpet.”

A native of Bihar and currently a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Ishita has chosen Indian Administrative Services (IAS) as her first preference in the cadre and is ready to serve the country.

Drawing inspiration from her father, an Indian Air Force Officer and mother, a retired teacher, and passion for serving the society is what has drawn Ishita to take up the Civil Services.

She could not clear the preliminary examinations in the two attempts. However, she came back strong and bagged first place in her third attempt.

“I am really ecstatic to have been ranked first in the examination,” Ishita said.

“I always wanted to serve the nation like my father who is an IAF officer. I want to be a larger part of governance and I have chosen IAS. The Civil Services gives a lot of opportunities,” said an elated Ishita, who is also a football player.