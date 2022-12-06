Civil Service Exam: Nearly 100 Telugu candidates expected to qualify interview round

Nearly 100 Telugu speaking candidates are expected to have qualified for the personality test (interview) of Civil Services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Nearly 100 Telugu speaking candidates are expected to have qualified for the personality test (interview) of Civil Services on the basis of the Main examination held from September 16 to 25.

The union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released results of the Main examination and a list of shortlisted candidates for the interview.

In a statement, the Telangana State Scheduled Castes Study Circle said three candidates — D Praveen of Warangal, D Kiran Kumar of Nizamabad and K Pranay Kumar of Jangaon districts qualified for the interview out of 16 candidates who were coached for the Main examination by the Study Circle.

Brain Tree Hyderabad Director Gopala Krishna said questions asked in the personality test have been undergoing a change in the last few years.

“The canvas of questions is expected to be sufficiently wide to enable a 360 degree appraisal of the aspirants’ suitability for public service as a career. Apart from personality and aptitude related ones, questions on current affairs are expected to be on development and related parameters which would broadly encompass social issues, economic dimensions and good governance. Situation based questions designed to test skills like leadership, decision making, and ability to withstand pressure can also form a part of the questions,” Gopala Krishna said.

All the candidates, who qualified for the personality tests were required to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) mandatorily. The dates of personality tests will be notified in due course, which will be held in the office of the UPSC New Delhi, the Commission said.