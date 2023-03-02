Kothagudem Collector Anudeep Durishetty’s blog helps Civils aspirants to ace the exam

Kothagudem District Collector Anudeep Durishetty launched his blog in May 2018 to guide numerous Civil Services aspirants, it crossed the milestone of 10 million views in 2020 and is still counting

By James Edwin Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 2 March 23

Kothagudem District Collector Anudeep Durishetty

Kothagudem: Being an IAS officer, he loves his job. As a sports fan he loves the Arsenal football club, Lionel Messi and Roger Federer. But what makes Kothagudem District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, a BITS Pilani alumnus, stand apart is his passion for mentoring those who wish to crack the Civil Services exams.

Not the type who settles for less, Durishetty had aced UPSC Civil Services Exam-2017 with an All-India Rank-1 in his fifth attempt, prior to which he was selected for the Indian Revenue Service and served as a software engineer for Google. And after that, Durishetty, with his blog site – anudeepdurishetty.in – has been guiding numerous Civil Services aspirants sharing strategies and booklists. Launched in May 2018, his blog crossed the milestone of 10 million views in 2020 and is still counting.

Durishetty was the first man to secure AIR-1 in Civil Services Exams from Telangana. Numerous educational websites narrate his success story making him an inspiration for thousands of candidates aspiring to make the grade in the exams. The blog contains loads of information, meticulously drafted based on his personal experiences and learnings, on how to prepare for the exams. And his AIR-1 rank in the exam makes the blog one of the most sought-after ones as many draw inspiration from him and want to learn from him.

Explaining why he started the blog, he said: “Firstly, from my first to fifth attempt, there were learnings I had on what does not work and what works. I thought if I could share my knowledge, it could be helpful for the candidates who are struggling to get through the exam.”

“Secondly, the volume of requests from the aspirants grew larger right after I got AIR-1 rank and I could not handle the requests on an individual basis. Some had problems with prelims, some with mains and others with material and wanted to learn how to prepare for current affairs. Then I decided to put all the information on a public online platform so that everyone could access it,” Durishetty told Telangana Today.

Civils aspirants, beginners and those who attempted the exam and failed, reach out to him through mail and he answers them taking time out on Sundays despite his busy schedule as the Collector.

Every year after the announcement of Civil Services exam results, he receives many testimonies from hundreds of candidates who aced the exam with the help of his blog and the information on it. “I feel happy when a candidate sends me a message saying the blog was helpful” he noted.

The blog contains a thoughts section wherein he shares his views on varied subjects. Durishetty is probably one of the few civil servants in India who has a wide social media following. He has got about 2.63 lakh followers on Instagram, around 71,000 followers on Twitter and over 48,000 followers on Facebook.