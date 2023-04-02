This clip from 90s show ‘Hip Hip Hurray’ taking a dig at ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ goes viral on internet; Twitter reacts

| This Clip From 90s Show Hip Hip Hurray Taking A Dig At Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Goes Viral On Internet Twitter Reac

A clip from the 90s TV series ‘Hip Hip Hurray’ where the characters are seen bashing misogyny and sexism in Karan Jojar's film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' is going viral on the internet

Hyderabad: Television content during the 90s era was undoubtedly incredible with rich plots, covering a wide range of important issues. ‘Hip Hip Hurray’ was one of these shows, and a clip from the series which was way ahead of its time is going viral on the internet currently.

‘Hip Hip Hurray’ showcased the lives of a group of youngsters studying in the 12th grade. Posted by a fan page, the now-viral video features the characters getting together after school to discuss the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’ Though the film became a smashing blockbuster post its release, characters from the show had contrasting views on the movie.

In the video, we can see the students addressing the sexism and misogyny in the film and how the characters of Rahul (SRK) and Anjali (Kajol) perpetuated the sexist stereotypes. “Hip hip hurray was so ahead of its time..#90skid (sic),” read the caption.

Many internet users agreed to the viral clip in the comments section and lauded the show for being one of the most remarkable coming-of-age dramas of its time. Meanwhile, several fans of the show also felt nostalgic watching the clip.

“Hum sabka childhood… But just imagine, these kids made so much sense back then, and till today, we continue to see such stereotypical roles being written for women. While I love #KuchKuchHotaHai, this problem with the film is something even a fan can’t ignore (sic),” opined a user. “I want today’s youngsters should watch this show (sic),” said another.

This is exactly what I thought of #KuchKuchHotaHain when it released. We made #Satya the same year & were neck to neck at all awards. Never thought KKHH would be so celebrated one day–especially by the ones who had hated it then. Power of money, muscle & marketing? #HipHipHurray https://t.co/dIYizp7EHk — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) March 29, 2023

This show was the real deal back in the day. The actual Indian version of Friends. Parental control on TV and this show was also a hurdle to overcome. — Shivam Kapoor (@shivamkapoorlfc) March 28, 2023

They even had an episode on down syndrome! Where they arrange a special program for mentally challenged kids.. — 90skid (@memorable_90s) March 28, 2023

Hip hip hurray and Neev( Doordarshan) were the best school TV show. One was showing metro school life and other was boarding school. — Kamal Kumar (@13kkumar1980) March 28, 2023

The TV shows of the 80s and 90s were actually very much in sync with the times – it’s the later shows that were mostly terrible with their saas-bahu themes and other misogynistic + regressive crap. https://t.co/otrmfGd7Pe — Atul Karmarkar (@atulkarmarkar) March 30, 2023

I don’t think Hip Hip Hooray was ahead of its time. When it aired, it very much felt like in keeping with the times. It’s 2020s India being so behind its time that makes 90s Indian TV seem so ahead of its time. In the 90s, it was just TV.https://t.co/3obumBXrQ3 — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) March 29, 2023

Created and directed by Nupur Asthana who later helmed ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’, and ‘Bewakoofiyaan’, the show also featured actors like Vishal Malhotra, Sharokh Barucha, Pamela Mukherjee, Mehul Nisar, Purab Kohli, Zafar Karachiwala, and Rushad Rana among others. The show is currently available to stream on Zee5.