This election will decide the future of Telangana, says KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:26 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, stating that the November 30 elections would be a fight between Delhi doralu (feudal lords from Delhi) and the Telangana prajalu (people), said this election would decide the future of Telangana.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi were trying to confine Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to Telangana, since one more victory for the BRS would have an impact in Maharashtra and other States, he said, pointing out that as part of their strategy, besides Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders were all descending on Telangana to fight one man, K Chandrashekhar Rao. However, the BRS president was confident of victory because he had the support of the people of Telangana.

It was because the local leaders of these national parties were incapable of standing up to KCR that Congress and BJP leaders from other States were coming to Telangana for campaigning, Rama Rao said at a public meeting in Kathalapur mandal on Wednesday.

“It is not just an election between BRS candidate Laxminarsimha Rao and his opponents. It is an election that will decide the future of Telangana. So people should think carefully before exercising their votes,” he said.

What would the Congress, which did nothing for the people when it was in power over almost six decades, do now for the public if given a chance, he asked, pointing out that power problems would resume if the Congress was voted to power. TPCC president Revanth Reddy was repeatedly saying 3 hours of power supply was enough for the agriculture sector

Listing out the welfare schemes and developmental activities the BRS government had initiated and completed in the last nine and half years, Rama Rao also promised to adopt Vemulawada constituency if the local BRS candidate Laxminarsimha Rao was elected. The Kalikota Suramma project, under which 40 villages would get benefit, would also be completed, he added.