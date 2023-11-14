Chenethe Mithra assistance will be increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000: KTR

If Congress or BJP governments had to increase Chenetha Mithra assistance or announce loan waivers for weavers, they would have to wait for their high command’s approval, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the BRS government would increase the financial assistance under Chenetha Mithra prorgamme from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per month, besides offering loan waiver opportunities for weavers again in the next term. Like the Warangal textile park, more development works would be taken up at Gadwal, Dubbaka, Narayanpet, Munugode and Nalgonda, he declared.

If Congress or BJP governments had to increase Chenetha Mithra assistance or announce loan waivers for weavers, they would have to wait for their high command’s approval. Amidst this waiting period, a new Chief Minister could also be appointed, he said. Handing over Telangana’s reins to Delhi leaders, would not augur well for the State, Rama Rao said while addressing at handlooms and textile industries weavers meeting here on Tuesday.

He recalled that the Welspun Group wanted to set up its new unit in Gujarat, but Telangana government had prevailed upon the management and convinced them to establish the unit in Telangana. This new unit would generate employment for youth, besides revenue for the government through taxes. The same would be distributed among the poor, he said.

“If this welfare and development has to continue, then there has to be a stable and able leadership in the State. If a new Chief Minister is appointed for every six months, both welfare and development would go for a toss” Rama Rao said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s only agenda was to create wealth and distribute it among the poor. For Congress and BJP, there were 28 other States to win but for BRS Telangana’s victory was the only priority, he said.

Launching a tirade against the Congress party for its incompetence in addressing key issues, the BRS working president asked who was responsible for farmers’ and weavers’ suicides in the past.

The Congress party ruled for 65 years and BRS ruled for about 6.5 years, deducting the loss of time due to covid pandemic. Did farmers and weavers commit suicide during the Congress rule or the BRS rule? he asked while pointing out that power, education, health, agriculture, irrigation and all sectors had witnessed rapid development under the Chief Minister’s leadership.

Making an appeal to elect BRS government for the third consecutive term, the BRS working president said “Congress is like old wine in a new bottle. The Congress is responsible for Telangana’s backwardness in the past”

During the 2009 elections manifesto the Congress party had made only two promises, including six kgs rice and nine hours of power supply. The then Chief Minister late YS Rajashekhara Reddy had said that financially it was not viable to make more promises to the people. The same Congress party was now making promises about the moon but how do they manage funds for such promises, he asked.

This was possible due to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision and leadership. Telangana led the chart in per capita income and wealth generation. By making different promises to the people, the Congress was indirectly admitting that Telangana’s wealth had increased substantially in the BRS government’s rule, he said.

“Why is Congress not promising Rs.4000 pension in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. They say manifestos and promises differ from State to State” Rama Rao pointed out.

This reflects that Telangana was prospering under the Chief Minister’s rule and in that case why should people vote for Congress, he said.