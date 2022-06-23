This Gurdwara in Hyderabad helps keep kids in tune with their culture, history

By Sukhjeet Kaur

Hyderabad: In these frenzied times in a technology-driven world, small efforts to connect children to their culture are distinct.

A lesser-known gurdwara in Hyderabad, the Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha at Manovikas Nagar in Bowenpally, has taken initiatives worth noticing. For long, a hotspot of activities for children, which help keep them in tune with their culture and history, the gurdwara has recently added a library. The initiative is the brainchild of self-driven culture enthusiast Sardar Kuldeep Singh. “I am from a writing background; I know the importance of reading books. Reading our literature is crucial to stay grounded to our roots,” he says.

According to Kuldeep Singh, considering children’s attention span of just about eight seconds, books should be educative and interesting. Only then will they be able to leave the attractive visuals on the smartphone and dedicate some of their time to reading.

“I aim to get visually appealing and information-rich books in every way possible. For now, the library is a big cupboard with about 100 books. But with the support of the Sangat, we will add 10 books to it every week,” he says, adding that the collection ranges from basic Gurmukhi learning script to philosophical books on the religion.

The books are in Hindi, Punjabi and English, catering to the versatile Sangat of the gurdwara. The record of the books borrowed and returned will be taken care of by the Sangat’s women volunteers.

Apart from the library, the gurdwara, founded in 1997, has evolved into a learning space for all age groups. Gurmukhi learning sessions are held every week, while volunteers organise Dastar (turban)-tying classes for an hour after the Diwan with great enthusiasm. “The Prabandhak committee of the gurdwara encourages these sessions. I find having a library and teaching sessions important as these will ensure that children learn constantly,” one of the volunteers says.

Parents have also responded positively to the sessions. The Sangat has managed to maintain a rhythm between Shabad Keertan and learning about the same. “These sessions are necessary to preserve the culture of minority communities such as Sikhism. Every community should take steps like these to make sure that our cultures do not fade into the illusion of westernisation,” says another Sangat member.