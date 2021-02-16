This Hyderabad-based group helps overcome OCD the right way

Sharath Kumar with his Hyderabad OCD group extends help to many suffering from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder in city

Hyderabad: Ever tried talking to a friend when your head is all messed up with different thoughts? If yes, you know it is one of the best solutions for anything under the sun, especially when you want to vent all that is inside you. Trying this same mantra is 27-year-old Sharath Kumar with his brainchild – the Hyderabad OCD group.

So, what is OCD? We all know it stands for the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder but what exactly happens when one is suffering through the same? Well, in a nutshell, OCD is a mental health issue that causes repeated wavered or unwanted thoughts, sensations/obsessions, or the urge to do something over and over again (compulsions).

“Many people have anxiety attacks and don’t have anybody to guide them or simply talk to them. Most of them simply go to a doctor and take medication or go through therapy which might work well but sharing experiences and the burden of the illness together helps. It detaches you from the fear of OCD which is important,” says Sharath.

Having lived with OCD himself, Sharath says he has been at a little peace only for the past two years. And soon after that, he started this group to gather people experiencing similar situations and find help in each other. In just less than a year of its inception, the group has over 50 members – from the age of 17 to over 50.

“We conduct Google meetups once a week. Here, people share their stories and different circumstances of their lives. The experiences might differ from one to another while some might also learn to handle a situation better when they hear other experiences,” he says. Apart from Google meetups, the Hyderabad OCD group also has a Whatsapp group where a few post their queries.

However, many people “don’t actually understand their condition. I seriously suggest people experiencing some irregularities in the behaviour to get tested first and visit a doctor. Not every case might lead to OCD, so people should first try to understand what they are going through. Then, after it is proved that one might have OCD, they can take medication, talk to their known ones or in such groups, or go through therapy,” suggests Sharath.

Talking about therapy, the young man who works as tech support in a company, says, “There are many kinds of therapy. However, I find the exposure therapy – in which you are exposed to your greatest fears and overcome them, to be the best as fear plays a major role in many cases. Getting over OCD is actually very tough. It might always come back in a different form. But with a determination, surpassing the struggle is definitely doable,” he concludes.

