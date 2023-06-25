This Hyderabad-based startup crafts shoes from Ghongadi blankets

Lauding the startup, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the unique shoes were crafted from handwoven Ghongadi blankets directly sourced from Narayankhed and Jogipet weavers

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based startup Earthen Tunes Design has launched its ‘Yaar’ shoe line, which consists of shoes made of indigenous wool (handwoven Ghongadi blankets) on the upper side and a PU molded sole. The indigenous wool helps in quick drying, is odour resistant and can be worn sock free.

“Manufacturing of these shoes is not only providing livelihood opportunities to the talented Ghongadi weavers but also contributing to the preservation of the traditional craft of Ghongadi weaving,” he said, adding that the shoes could be ordered at http://earthentunes.in to encourage innovation and sustainable initiatives.

According to Earthen Tunes Design, the ‘Yaar’ shoes were priced at Rs 900.

“The high quality shoes are cross subsidized for our hardworking farmers, making them affordable and accessible. It’s our way of supporting those who feed the nation,” the startup said.

