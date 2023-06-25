KTR assures help to child diagnosed with cancer

KT Rama Rao came to the rescue of a child from Adilabad town who was diagnosed with blood cancer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

File Photo

Adilabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao came to the rescue of a child from Adilabad town who was diagnosed with blood cancer. Rao assured his team would help the child at the earliest.

Rao responded to a tweet posted by Nikhini Varma from Echoda who sought support of the Minister over Twitter in treating five-year-old Srinija, the daughter of Siluveri Vamshi and Soundarya, a financially weak family. Vamshi, a barber and Soundarya were unable to provide treatment for their daughter, considering their poverty. The Minister assured them that his team would do the needful.

Vamshi thanked the Minister for coming to his rescue. He said he could not afford the costly treatment for his daughter. Srinija was diagnosed with the disease two months ago and was currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Hailing from Gudihathnoor mandal, Vamshi had migrated to Adilabad in search of livelihood a few years ago.