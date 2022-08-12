| This Independence Day Walk Into Any Hmda Park In Hyderabad Without Entry Fee

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 AM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: As part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu being organised by the State government to celebrate 75 years of Independence, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will allow free entry for all visitors into its parks on August 15.

Lumbini Park, NTR Garden, Sanjeevaiah Park, Lake View Park, Melkote Park, Priyadarshini Park, Rajeev Gandhi Park, Patelkunta Park, Langar Houz Park and Chintalkunta Park are the HMDA parks located in the city where entry will be free on Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary and Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar said on Independence Day there would be free entry into all the parks maintained by the HMDA.

“#SwatantraBharathaVajrotsavalu All the parks maintained by @HMDA_Gov will have free entry on Aug 15th @KTRTRS,” he tweeted, attaching an HMDA circular that announced the offer.

#SwatantraBharathaVajrotsavalu

All the parks maintained by @HMDA_Gov will have free entry on Aug 15th @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/748v3djgX3 — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) August 12, 2022