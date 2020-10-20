This is how Nushrratt aces Haryanvi accent

The actor will be seen in an all-new avatar — a teacher from Haryana — in the movie ‘Chhalaang’

Nushrratt Bharuccha is all geared up for her upcoming movie Chhalaang. Paired along with Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt will be seen portraying a teacher from Haryana. Having grown as a ‘Pakka Mumbaite’, the actor shares how she found it really tough to ace the Haryanvi accent.

Sharing details of her preparation, Nushrratt says, “Everybody else in the film already knew Haryanvi — either they were from there or they had lived there, so everybody had caught hold of that accent. I was the only person who was a complete Mumbaite, born-and-brought-up in Mumbai.”

The actor reveals that she “had no clue how to even begin to approach the Haryanvi accent let alone acing it”. “So, I wouldn’t know how to work on myself and I just didn’t want myself to be out of line because of that. I wanted to give it my best,” she adds.

On asking how Rajkummar Rao helped her with it, Nushrratt further reveals, “Raj not only helped me with my Haryanvi accent during the shots; he was the person who took my first workshop in the Haryanvi accent coaching.”

“Before a coach came on board, I went and did readings with Raj where he not just taught me the accent, but even helped me get the mannerisms right. So, it was he who coached me first and then I had a diction teacher who was on set and he did everything for me,” she added.

Chhalaang is a hilarious, yet inspirational, journey of a PT master from a semi government-funded school in northern India. Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT master for whom it’s just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake, including Neelu (Nushrratt Bharuccha) who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done — Teach.

The film will be releasing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

