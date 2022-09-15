This is how you calculate age using ratio & proportion method

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the ratio and proportion topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment tests.

1. The ratio of the age of a father to that of his son is 5 : 2. If the product of their ages in years is 1,000, then the father’s age (in years) after 10 years will be:

a) 20 b) 30 c) 50 d) 60

Ans: d

Solution: Let father’s age be 5x years.

Son’s age = 2x years

5x × 2x = 1000

=>; x² = 100 Þ x = 10

 Father’s age after 10 years

= 5x 10

= 5 × 10 10 = 60 years

2. The ratio between Suman’s and Pranay’s age at present is 2 : 3. Sumit is 6 years younger than Pranay. The ratio of Suman’s age to Pranay’s age after 6 years will be?

a) 3 :4 b) 5 : 6 c) 1 : 3 d) 2 : 5

Ans: a

Solution: Suman’s present age = 2x years

Pranay’s present age = 3x years

3x– 2x = 6

x = 6

Required ratio

= (2 × 6 6) : (3 × 6 6)

= 18 : 24 = 3 : 4

3. The average age of boys in the class is twice the number of girls in the class. The ratio of boys and girls in the class of 50 is 4 : 1. The total of the ages (in years) of the boys in the class is?

a) 2800 b) 400 c) 800 d) 2400

Ans: c

Solution: Boys in class = 4/5 × 50 = 40

Girls = 1/5 ×50 = 10

Average age of boys = 10 × 2= 20 years

 Total age of boys = 20 × 40= 800 years

4. The ratio of age of two boys is 5 : 6. After two years the ratio will be 7 : 8. The ratio of their age after 12 years will be?

a) 17/18 b) 11/12 c) 15/16 d) 13/15

Ans: a

Solution: The present age of boys is 5x and 6x years respectively. After 2 years,

(5x 2) / (6x 2) = 7/8

42x 14 = 40x 16

2x = 2 Þ x = 1

Ratio after 12 years

5x 12 : 6x 12 = 17 : 18

5. The ratio of the present age of Puneet and Phanith is 2 : 3. After 3 years the ratio of their age will be 3 : 4. The present age of Puneet is:

a) 2 years b) 4 years c) 8 years d) 6 years

Ans: d

Solution: Let the present age of Puneet and Phanith be 2x and 3x years respectivelyAfter 3 years,

(2x 3) / (3x 3) = 3/4

=>; 9x 9 = 8x 12

=>; x = 3

 Present age of Puneet

= 2x = 2 × 3 = 6 years

To be continued…

M Venkat

Director

MVK Publications

Dilsukhnagar

7671002120