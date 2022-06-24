This monsoon, drape a black sari to feel filmy

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 01:45 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Hyderabad: After severe heat waves, monsoon is finally here and that means it’s time to upgrade your wardrobe. While all your blacks may have taken a backseat in your closet in summer, it’s time to get them out because the weather is oh so cosy! Just in case if you’re in the mood to go ethnic, then why not drape yourself in a beautiful black sari much like our tinsel town celebrities.

Actors including Rashmika Mandanna, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Raashii Khanna impressed the fashion police by slaying it in black saris in recent times. Not only will you feel straight out of a Bollywood film, but you will also stay on top of the style game.

Styling yourself in a black sari is also easy and requires just the basics. Parineeti embodied classic glamour and elegant enchantment in an onyx black sari with sequins and a timeless lace blouse by the label Jade by Monica and Karishma and opted for long silver oxidised jhumkas and minimal makeup. Incidentally, her sister Priyanka was also spotted in the same sari but with a sleeveless blouse paired with diamond and emerald jewellery.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa’ girl Rashmika Mandanna set the temperatures soaring in a black satin sari by Annu’s Creation with a bralette-styled blouse and statement emerald and stone jewellery from the brand TSARA. Raashii Khanna was seen in Sawan Gandhi’s web sequins and pearl work sari from their latest collection Illume.

Madhuri Dixit, on the other hand, kept it classy in a Manish Malhotra chiffon sari with sequined embroidery with feather details on the pallu. She teamed it up with a halter neck blouse and a pair of earrings with green gemstones and complementary bangles.

So, with a beautiful black sari, the right pair of heels, and smokey eye makeup, you can walk into any dinner party or wedding with confidence.