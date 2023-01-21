Watch: Hyderabad fans’ unique chant for Mohammad Siraj at stadium goes viral

Siraj’s brilliant performance struck a chord with the spectators as many heard chanting “Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Siraj bhai zindabad” when he approached the stands while fielding near the boundary.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:02 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj had a dream outing on his home ground as he grabbed a four-fer in the ODI played between India and New Zealand at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the city on Wednesday.

He returned with the best figures at the venue with 4/46 and played an important role in Team India’s win.

Siraj revealed that the mantra behind his incredible four-wicket haul was to bowl as many hard-length deliveries as possible to rattle the host’s batting order.

“Bowling hard lengths in Napier wasn’t easy. My plan was very simple — to bowl hard-length deliveries as much as possible. I am feeling very happy. As a fast bowler performing well gives you good confidence,” he said in a chat with Arshdeep Singh in a video posted on BCCI.TV.