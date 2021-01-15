This youngster from Zaheerabad proves perseverance is key to success

Anvesh had taken coaching for Staff Selection Commission examination at Ashok Nagar, a coaching hub in Hyderabad, in 2013

Sangareddy: A youngster from Zaheerabad area in Sangareddy district has become a role model for unemployed youth after he cleared four recruitment examinations within two years despite failing in all such tests for over five years. Chakali Anvesh (27), a native of Bidakanne village in Jharasangam Mandal, had taken multiple job recruitment exams since 2013 after completing his B-Tech, but success eluded him till 2018. Son of a farmer couple Swaroopa and Lakshmaiah, Anvesh is now looked upon as a source of inspiration for a many after he cracked four jobs.

Anvesh had taken coaching for Staff Selection Commission examination at Ashok Nagar, a coaching hub in Hyderabad, in 2013. Since then he had stayed at Ashok Nagar area and appeared for multiple competitive examinations, but couldn’t succeed until July 2018, when he got the job of Panchayat Secretary. Later he cleared the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) written examination within two months and quit the earlier job, and later cleared test for the post of Postal Assistant in July 2020.

This apart, within a few months, he got selected as a Junior Assistant in Registration Department and will now be working with Sub registrar’s office Narayankhed. During the same period, Anvesh had also cleared Group D (Railways) recruitment examination but he decided not to attend physical tests as he had already got better job.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Anvesh said that his parents’ support was crucial for his success. Even after a series of failures, his parents reposed faith in him by sending him Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 every month. The youngster is now preparing to take the SSC (Combined Graduate Level) examination.

Anvesh’s father Lakshmaiah sayid he was confident of his son’s success since he stood first in school by scoring 521 marks. “We are happy. He realised his dreams” says his mother Swaroopa. His friend K Jaipal Reddy maintained that Anvesh’s success was a perfect example for commitment, hard work and patience. Saying that he will get much better jobs in the next couple of years, Reddy pointed out that Anvesh has become a source of inspiration for many.

