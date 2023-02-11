Three arrested for carrying ‘fake’ RBI documents at Delhi Airport

Rahul along with two co-passengers Abdul Irfan and Arpudharaj were supposed to travel to Chennai by another flight, said the official.

By IANS Updated On - 05:24 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

New Delhi: Three passengers have been arrested for carrying “fake” RBI documents at Delhi Airport, an official said on Saturday.

“During security check at domestic terminal of the IGI airport at 6.20 p.m. on Friday, some suspicious images were noticed in a hand bag and during physical check, fake RBI documents embossed with the Indian state emblem of the Lion capital of Asoka, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo and bond papers valued at Rs 88,000 crore,” the official added.

When questioned, the passangers also offered the CISF official a bribe of Rs three lakh to let them go along with the detected documents.

“Assistant Sub Inspector Hari Kishan rejected the offer, apprehended the erring passengers and immediately informed the matter to the senior officers of CISF,” said the official.

Later, the matter was informed to Income tax officials, who reached at the location and after inquiry, they were handed over to Delhi Police for further investigation, the official added.