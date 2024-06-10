| Three Arrested For Extortion Threatening To Kill Staffers Of Wine Shop In Adilabad

Briefing details of the arrests, Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy said that Shaik Naushad, Lalu alias Atheefuddin Faruqui and Shaik Irfan were apprehended on the charges of extortion, criminal intimidation and threatening to kill the employees of Srinivasa Wines of Adilabad on June 6.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 09:50 PM

Representational image

Adilabad: Three persons were arrested for allegedly extortion and threatening to kill employees of a wine shop here on Monday. A sword and a mobile phone were seized from their passion.

One more accused was absconding.

Ajmath Quresh was still large. Reddy advised the public to approach police if any rowdy-sheeter, goons and previous criminals threaten them for money. He stated that non-bailable cases were registered against the four. Eom