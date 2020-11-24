Three bike thieves arrested in Pahadishareef

The accused were identified as Shaik Habeeb (24) from Kothapet, Mohd Nayeem Qureshi (26) from Balapur and Mohd Asif Qureshi (25) from Pahadishareef

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police on Tuesday arrested a three-member gang of automobile thieves involved in a dozen cases. Police recovered 10 motorcycles, all put together worth Rs 1.80 lakh from them.

The accused were identified as Shaik Habeeb (24) from Kothapet, Mohd Nayeem Qureshi (26) from Balapur and Mohd Asif Qureshi (25) from Pahadishareef.

Police said the suspects who are close friends committed thefts of motorcycles from parking areas of residential colonies by breaking their locks and sold them to dealers. They were involved in cases in Meerpet, Vanasthalipuram, Santoshnagar, LB Nagar and other places.

They were produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody, police said.

