Three daily wage earners killed, one injured as earth caves in on them in Mancherial

The workers, who had migrated to Mancherial in search of livelihood around 10 years ago, were engaged in excavating earth to construct a basement of a compound wall for a building meant for a private hospital.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 11:30 PM

Mancherial: Three daily wage earners were killed, while another sustained injuries when they were trapped under the debris of an old building that collapsed on them here on Thursday.

Bodies of the three victims were retrieved. Mancherial Inspector R Bansilal said that the victims were identified as Enaka Hanumanthu (45) from Rudrapur, Athram Shankar (42), and Golam Posham (48), both belonging to Babapur village in Chintalamanepalli mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. The injured person was Maidam Ramanna of Mandamarri.

However, as the excavation progressed, an old building adjacent to the hospital worksite collapsed. The three were trapped under the debris, resulting in death on the spot for them.

Their bodies were retrieved using an earthmover. Ramanna, who was working at the same spot received minor injuries in the mishap. He was shifted to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. The police rushed to the spot and retrieved the three bodies after struggling for an hour.

Meanwhile, family members of the three victims and members of the Building and Construction Association staged a dharna demanding compensation and action against the management of the upcoming hospital.

They said negligence of the owner of the under-construction building and site engineer had led to the mishap.

They said that they would not allow the police to conduct a post-mortem on the bodies till they got justice. No complaint was lodged till 9 pm, police said.