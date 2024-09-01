Three held for stealing cash, cigarettes in Mancherial

Mancherial: Three persons were apprehended on the charges for allegedly stealing cash and cigarettes from a kirana store here on Sunday. Police seized Rs 10,000 in cash and cigarettes worth Rs 2,500 from them.

Mancherial Inspector R Bansilal said that Morla Arun, Gugloth Nehru and Gowthre Pavan Kalyan, all from Thilaknagar in the town, were arrested for alleged their role in the offence.

The three confessed to committing the offence after being addicted to liquor. They admitted to decamping with cash and cigarettes from the store located in Gopalwada in the town by breaking open locks on Saturday night.