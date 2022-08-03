Three held in connection with conspiracy to kill Armoor MLA in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police have reportedly arrested Prasad Goud and two other persons in connection with the alleged conspiracy to kill Armoor legislator A.Jeevan Reddy.

A team of Task Force and Banjara Hills police, who questioned Goud and other suspects, have extracted more details and believe it was a pre-planned move. The police also suspect if Goud was earlier a Maoist sympathizer, though they have not found any concrete evidence.

Investigations revealed that Goud had procured the firearm for Rs.32,000, from a dealer based in Nanded of Maharashtra recently, claiming to be a local politician from his village with life threat. He sought the gun showing reason that it would be kept for self-protection as he was into land dealings. The toy gun seized from his possession was procured from a trader in Begum Bazaar.

It is learned that Prasad told police officials that he planned to threaten TRS leaders from his village and constituency who were allegedly harassing his wife Lavanya and him for trivial reasons for the last one year.

Further investigation revealed that on Monday night, Goud had entered the MLA’s residence with the firearm concealed under his clothes. Claiming to be a TRS local leader and sarpanch’s husband and known to the legislator, he went upstairs by escaping the security check at the entrance.

He directly went to Reddy’s bedroom on the third floor and tried talking to him. When the MLA, who was shocked seeing him at that time in his bedroom, starting scolding him and told him to leave.

It was then that Goud started arguing with Reddy and the security personnel rushed inside and tried to take Goud away, after which they found firearms and a knife in his possession.

The police were yet to announce a arrest.