Three held in Shivaji statue desecration case in Goa

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that miscreants are trying to disturb the peace of the state.

By IANS Published Date - 10:00 AM, Tue - 15 August 23

Panaji: Goa Police have apprehended three suspects in connection with the desecration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj‘ statue in Karaswada – Mapusa of North district.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan said that three suspects were nabbed on Monday.

“We have apprehended three persons who have allegedly committed this offence.We ensure that they will be punished and we will do fair and proper investigation in this case,” Valsan said.

Followers of Shivaji on Monday installed a new statue of the Maratha king after an existing one was found desecrated. Later they gathered at the police station in large numbers and sought arrest of miscreants.

They had given seven days to police to nab the miscreants.

Sources informed that police have formed teams to solve the case.

On Monday the leaders of Congress and BJP were also present, who were seen united for the cause of protecting peace in the state.

BJP MLA and Archeology Minister Subhash Phaldesai, Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira, Congress leader and former Union Minister Ramakant Khalap, BJP MLA Premendra Shet and others were present.

Subhash Phaldesai said that one who desecrated the statue should be punished.

“We have given seven days to the Home Department to investigate the matter and take action against miscreants. These miscreants are trying to spoil the communal harmony of the state. They should not be forgiven,” Phaldesai said.

He said that Shivaji Maharaj protected the religion and fought against the foreign rule.

MLA Carlos Ferreira said that he was happy that tension had ended after the new statue was installed.

“People should be congratulated for keeping peace. This is the true spirit of Goa. This should be continued. Shivaji Maharaj has been my idol since my childhood. We need to respect everyone irrespective of religion,” he said.

Youths admiring Shivaji had gathered at the spot and demanded action against the miscreants.

Speaking to IANS, Prashant Walke of ‘Swarajya Gomantak Sanghatana-Mapusa’ said that they have demanded the police to arrest the miscreants within seven days or they will take further action.

Leaders of Bajrang Dal sought immediate action in the case. “Those who have desecrated the statue should be arrested and action should be taken against him. If police fail to do it then we will agitate in future,” one of the Bajrang Dal leaders said.

