Three Iran nationals arrested for theft in Medak

Published Date - 10:08 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Medak SP Rohini Priyadarshini is producing the three Iranians before media in Medak on Monday.

Medak: Three Iran nationals were arrested on charges of theft in Medak district on Sunday.

The tourist visa of one of the three had expired a month ago, police said, adding that Rs.95,000, US $850 and Iran Riyals 30,50,000 were seized from them.

The Police have also seized three passports, visas, two driving licenses, three mobile phones and a car from Davalu Kareem (26), Evaji Nadar (54) and Binyaz Brahman (35), all three residents of Iran’s capital city Tehran.

Producing the suspects before the media in Medak on Monday, Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini said the three were involved in three attention diversion and theft cases in Chegunta and Ramayampet in September. The SP said the three were showing the Iranian currency offering to exchange it with Indian currency. Diverting the attention of shop owners in Chegunta and Ramayampet, they stole Rs 1.15 lakh from three shops.

Following a complaint, the Ramayampet Police nabbed them on Sunday. The SP said the suspects had checked into a hotel in Hyderabad a month ago, adding that efforts were on to get more information on them from the embassy.