Three killed in early morning hit and run accident in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:47 AM, Thu - 23 June 22

Hyderabad: In an early morning hit and run case, three persons, including a woman, died on the spot after an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle they were traveling at Aushapur on the national highway in Ghatkesar on the city outskirts on Thursday.

The victims were identified as P.Naveen(25), D.Naveen (23), both from Jangaon district and N.Vinitha (21) from Karimnagar district.

Police sources said the incident occurred around 5 am, when the trio was proceeding from Bibinagar towards Uppal on the bike.

When they reached near Aushapur, on National Highway 163, the unknown vehicle hit their bike, killing them on the spot.

Police are verifying the crime vehicle at Toll Plazas and other places with the help of toll plaza staff and CCTV cameras.