Three killed in separate road accidents in Nizamabad

On Saturday morning, health worker Balamani belonging to Velpur PHC died in a road accident on the outskirts of Pachala Nadukuda village

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Nizamabad: Road mishaps have killed three persons including a best health worker awardee in separate accidents in Nizamabad district on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, health worker Balamani belonging to Velpur PHC died in a road accident on the outskirts of Pachala Nadukuda village. A tractor ran over her two-wheeler when she was going to administer vaccines in the PHC area, leading to her instant death. Recently, she received the best health worker award from the district administration for her services.

In another incident, a meson Nelluri Narayana (38) died in a road accident when an unknown vehicle hit on NH-44 at Jakranpally mandal headquarters. He died on the spot. Narayana who belongs to Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, was working as a meson at Jakranaplly mandal of Nizamabad district.

In a separate accident, one Zaheer (32) who received severe injuries in a road mishap three days ago, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. A native of Mupkal village in Nizamabad district, Zaheer sustained severe injuries when his two-wheeler hit the divider at Koutla village of Nirmal district about three days ago. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment where he succumbed to injuries.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .