Nizamabad Collector asks officials to identify blackspots in district

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has instructed officials to pinpoint areas of concern in the district, aiming to mitigate road accidents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 05:16 PM

File photo

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu asked officials to identify blackspots in the district to reduce road accidents.

The Collector, who held a Road Safety District Committee meeting with the officials of Police, Transport, Roads & Buildings, Panchayat Raj, Revenue, National Highways Authority of India, District Health Department, RTC and other departments on Wednesday, asked Police, R&B, Road Transport and other departments to work in coordination to prevent accidents.

Signboards should be set up to warn the motorists in areas where there was a possibility of accidents and corrective measures should be taken on routes that were accident prone, he said.

Commissioner of Police Kalmeshwar Shingenavar informed that last year there were 767 road accidents in the district and 337 people lost their lives and 203 people were seriously injured. Most of the accidents were happening in the jurisdiction of Dichpally Police Station, he said.