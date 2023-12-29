307 people died in road accidents in Medak in 2023

08:13 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Medak: Roads in Medak proved very unsafe for road users during the last year as a huge number of people died in road accidents in 2023. The number of fatalities in road accidents have increased considerably in the district during the year 2023 compared to the previous year.

According to the annual crime report released by Medak Additional SP Mahendar, as many as 307 people died in road accidents in the Medak district in 2023 as against 232 last year. The district has recorded 75 more deaths in the year in road accidents compared to last year. Medak has recorded 279 fatal and 205 non-fatal accidents in which 422 people were injured. In 2021, as many as 285 people died in 275 accidents.

Unlike Medak, Siddipet district, which is considerably larger than Medak, had recorded fewer road accident deaths in the year. As many as 260 people died in road accidents in Siddipet district this year which is 12 less than the 272 deaths reported in the year 2022. The number of road accidents reported in Siddipet came down from last year 561 to 540 this year. The number of people injured in road accidents came down to 480 in 2023 from 540 in 2022.