Three Kothagudem players in TCA U-23 probables list

Published: 7:10 pm

Kothagudem: Three players from Kothagudem district have secured a place in the under-23 Telangana State cricket team’s probables list.

According to a statement by the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) State general secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy, the players were selected based on their performance in the recently held Kakatiya Cup-2021 in Warangal by the association.

K Ravi, Kuppala Ravi Teja and Rajesh Bolle were the players who secured a place in the probables list. They would have to attend a training camp to be held at Warangal from Jan 17, he informed.

Ravi Teja who hails from Bhadrachalam performed well in batting in various tournaments in Khammam, Warangal, Hyderabad and other districts.

