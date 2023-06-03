| Three Naxalites Surrender After Deadly Encounter With Police In Chhattisgarh

By ANI Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Sukma: A team of police officials were mobilised on the intelligence inputs of Naxalite presence here on Saturday resulting in a deadly encounter between the police and the Naxalites. 3 Naxalites were injured in the firing and surrendered before the security forces.

“Three naxals surrendered before security forces in today’s naxal-affected Sukma district,” read the police press release.

On the information about the presence of Naxal commander Mangadu, Vetti Bhima and other Naxalites in village Maraiguda, Regragatta area under Thana Bheji and Errabor, the DRG team of District Police Sukma was sent to the said places as part of the anti-Naxal operation.

During the said operation, this morning near Regragatta, Naxalites ambushed and fired on the police party, on which the jawans immediately retaliated after which the Naxalites had to retreat.

According to the latest report, the confrontation is still going on, and the area has been cordoned off.

A massive search operation is being carried out. More details are awaited.