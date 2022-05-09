Three new infra projects for urban poor in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:42 AM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed to develop three new projects including a state-of-the-art convention centre worth Rs 18 crore at Khairatabad, specifically aimed at developing affordable urban infrastructure for economically weaker sections.

As part of these efforts, the proposed mission-mode projects will be placed for approval before the GHMC Standing Committee meeting, which is scheduled on May 11. Senior officials from GHMC said that the crucial projects are expected to be green-lighted in the Standing Committee meeting.

The three exclusive facilities for the urban poor include the Rs. 18 crore convention centre near Indira Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony, Khairatabad and two modern markets, one at Ameerpet with a cost of Rs 13.20 crore and another at Punjagutta with a cost of Rs 6.70 crore.

The facilities at the proposed convention hall at Khairatabad will be better than the existing multipurpose function halls, which are already in great demand among the urban poor for performing marriages and other functions, GHMC officials said. “The newly proposed convention hall function will be leased out for a cheaper price compared to private banquet halls. In addition to utilising for marriages and other functions, the convention hall can be utilised to hold government events,” officials said. The convention hall will have a dining area, rooms for the bride and bridegroom, a kitchen, security room, toilets, parking, etc.

The request to build the convention hall was placed in front of (MA&UD) Minister, KT Rama Rao during the inauguration of Indira Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony, Khairatabad by the local residents.

The other two model markets proposed at Ameerpet and Panjagutta will provide relief to street vendors and protection from heat and rain. At present, vendors and hawkers at these places are exposed to harsh weather and dust as they have no proper shelter to set up their stalls. The proposed markets will have platforms to display vegetables, adequate places for the vendors to sit in front of their stalls, bulbs, fans, parking space, etc.