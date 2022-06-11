Three prominent persons join AAP in Gujarat

By IANS Published: Published Date - 05:45 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Ahmedabad: Three prominent figures of Gujarat joined Aam Aadmi Party here on Saturday in presence of state party president Gopal Italia.

Those who joined included Yuvraj Bhagirath Singh Vaghela of Utelia, Lata Ben Bhatia and educationist Himanshu Thakkar.

Welcoming them into the party, Gopal Italia said, “I am happy to say that when the country became independent, hundreds of kings and princes left their thrones to build India, playing an important role in the nation building. Today, one such royal family’s Yuvraj is joining the Aam Aadmi Party. I welcome him on behalf of the entire AAP family.”

He continued, “Along with him, Lata Ben Bhatia, the National Mahila Morcha Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, has also joined the AAP. I welcome her.”

“Himanshu Thakkar, a renowned educationist and former head of Lohana Mahajan Seva Samaj and career guide, has also joined the AAP. I warmly welcome Himanshu Bhai,” he added.

After joining AAP, Bhagirath Singh Vaghela said, “Why even the basic necessities are not there in Gujarat? If Arvind Kejriwal can provide good health and education in Delhi then why not here. People migrate from villages to cities to get good education, health and employment. I am joining the AAP with the dream that villages will be so developed that people living there should get all the basic facilities in their locality.”

Educationalist Himanshu Thakkar said, “I did a diploma from the renowned Narsee Monjee Institute in Mumbai and did MCA from Nirma University, a private university in Ahmedabad. For a long time I have been associated with people’s issues related to education. People have been asking me to get into politics. I saw that the AAP gives people a chance to work according to their ability. I hope that together we will change Gujarat and keep democracy alive.”

Lata Ben Bhatia said that she is very proud to join the Aam Aadmi Party as it is the only party that sincerely serves the people. “I myself have been a teacher. I know from my experience that the condition of education in Gujarat is very bad. It has been my practical experience that 10th class students of government schools do not even know how to write their names correctly. Therefore, the AAP is necessary to bring about a change in Gujarat,” she said.

“I am Sindhi but so far there is no party which has discussed the issues of Sindhi society. There are many unresolved issues. But I think by staying here I can do justice to all of them. Apart from this, the issues of traders and businessmen and the issues of GST, all these can be solved by the Aam Aadmi Party,” she added.