Three sanitation workers go missing in lake in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Villagers gathered at the lake at Tigul village of Jagadevpur Mandal in Siddipet district on Saturday.

Siddpet: Three sanitation workers, including two women, went missing in a lake in Tigul village of Jagadevpur mandal on Saturday while they were cleaning the water body ahead of the Bathukamma festivities.

They were identified as Giripally Bharathi (40), Yellam Yadamma (43) and Karmulla Babu (25). While the village was gearing up to celebrate the Engilipula Bathukamma on Saturday, the panchayat was cleaning the premises of the lake by roping in the workers to prepare the area for Bathukamma immersions.

Officials have roped in divers to search for the missing trio. Stopping the festivities mid-way, the entire village gathered at the lake.