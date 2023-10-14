Pravallika suicide attributed to personal issues with boyfriend, not rescheduling of of TSPSC Group-II exams, confirms police

Pravallika's decision to end her life was largely the result of ongoing problems in her relationship with Rathod, and was not in any way connected to her academic aspirations, confirmed DCP M Venkateshwarlu

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:47 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: Authorities have confirmed that the reasons that forced Marri Pravallika to die by suicide on Friday night, were personal in nature over her boyfriend Shivaram Rathod, rather than the distress over rescheduling of the TSPSC Group-II exams as alleged.

The alleged suicide of Pravallika (23), a native of Warangal led to flash protests in Ashoknagar last night and her death assumed a political tone with different political parties alleging that she ended her life only due to rescheduling of the recruitment exams. However, police investigations have established the reason to be otherwise.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Venkateshwarlu who addressed a press conference on Saturday asserted that Pravallika’s decision to end her life was largely the result of ongoing problems in her relationship with Rathod, and was not in any way connected to her academic aspirations or the recently reschedulled Group-II exams. Venkateshwarlu stated that Pravallika had not previously taken the exams and had moved to the city for preparation purposes only.

Investigations have disclosed that Pravallika was in relationship with one Shivaram Rathod from Mahabubnagar. They were in regular touch and communication and had met occasionally. Last Friday morning, they were seen having breakfast at a hotel in Chikkadpally and appeared to be engrossed in discussion. According to the DCP, Rathod had reportedly committed to marrying another woman, a revelation that possibly plunged Pravallika into a depressive state and led her to make the devastating decision to end her life.

“Investigators have found WhatsApp chats with Rathod on her phone, which substantiated this”, he said. The police had also recovered a suicide note, a mobile phone, and another letter from her room. “These items will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further analysis. Based on the findings, we will alter the sections of law if needed, to abetment of suicide and initiate action against Rathod, said Venkateshwarlu.