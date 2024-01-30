Three security personnel killed, 15 injured in EoF with naxals in Chhattisgarh

A new camp of the security forces was opened on Tuesday at Tekulagudem village under the limits of Jagargund police station in Sukma district to curb the naxal activities.

Kothagudem: Three CRPF personnel, including two commandos of its special operation unit CoBRA, were killed in an exchange of fire (EoF) between the security forces and CPI (Maoist) ultras on Tuesday on the borders area of Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh. 15 personnel were injured in the incident.

The personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Special Task Force and District Reserve Guard (DRG) ventured out to conduct search operations in the Jonaguda-Aliguda area.

During that time Maoists opened fire on the security forces, which retaliated and opened fire at Maoists. The naxals fled the spot under the cover of the forest. The deceased jawans were identified as Devan C and Pawan Kumar of CoBRA 201 battalion and Lambdhar Sinha of CRPF 150 battalion, the police said.

The injured were identified as CoBRA 201 battalion deputy Commandant Lakhvir, its assistant Commandant Rajesh Panchal, commandos Khedkar Ramdas, Akhilesh Yadav, Harendra Singh, Mohammad Irfan, Gopinath Basumtadi, Manoj Nath, Vikas Kumar, Benudhar Sahu, T Madhukumar, Malkit Singh, D Venkatesh, Avinash Sharma and Raut Om Prakash.

The condition of the injured personnel was out of danger and they were being treated at Medical College Jagdalpur, Narayana Hospital and Balaji Hospital in Raipur, IGP (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told the media. It might be recalled that 23 security personnel were killed in an encounter with naxal in Tekulagudem forests in April 2021.