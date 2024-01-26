Women wow with motorcycle daredevil stunts at R-Day parade

By IANS Updated On - 26 January 2024, 02:15 PM

New Delhi: Women personnel of CRPF, BSF and SSB exhibited the country’s Nari Shakti carried out daredevil motorcycle stunts during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya path on Friday.

Over 260 women showcased their bravery, valour and determination through varied formations, including Chandrayaan, Sarvatra Suraksha, Abhivadan and Yog Se Siddhi.

Ministry of Defence said that tableaux of 16 States and Union Territories (UTs) rolled down the Kartavya Path, showcasing India’s rich cultural diversity and creativity.

Arunachal Pradesh tableau showed Bugun Community Reserve – Viksit Bharat, Haryana displayed ‘Mera Parivar – Meri Pehchan’. Manipur tableau displayed Thambal Gi Langla – Lotus Threads. Madhya Pradesh tableau came with the theme of Self-Reliant Women – Mantra of Vikas.

Odisha tableau showed Women Empowerment in Viksit Bharat.

Chhattisgarh showed ‘Aadim Jansansad of Bastar Muria Darbar’. Rajasthan tableau came with Viksit Bharat Main – Padharo Mahare Desh. Maharashtra tableau had a theme of Inspiration for Indian Democracy: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Andhra Pradesh tableau displayex ‘Transforming School Education in Andhra Pradesh – Making Students Globally Competitive. Ladakh tableau showed Viksit Bharat: Empowering Women Through Employment in Ladakh’s Journey. Tamil Nadu tableau had Kudavolai System in Ancient Tamil Nadu – Mother of Democracy.

Gujarat tableau showed Dhordo: A Global Icon of Gujarat’s Border Tourism. Meghalaya tableau came with Meghalaya’s Flourishing Tourism. Jharkhand tableau displayed Jharkhand’s Tasar Silk.

Uttar Pradesh tableau showed a wonderful picture of Ayodhya: Viksit Bharat – Samradh Virasat,

Telangana tableau had Democracy at the Grassroots: The legacy of Telangana’s Freedom Fighters.

The Ministry of Defence said that around 13,000 special guests invited to witness the parade this year included best performers in various fields and those who made best use of various schemes of the Government such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural and Urban), PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Street Vendor’s Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), PMKrishi Sinchayee Yojana, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, PM Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojna, PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, Stand-Up India scheme, Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme and Rashtriya Gokul Mission. Sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, women workers of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Electronic Manufacturing sectors and Central Vista Project, women Space Scientists of ISRO, Yoga Teachers (Ayushman Bharat), winners of international sports events and Paralympic medalists

In addition, Best Self-Help Groups, Farmers Producer Organisations, references of PM Mann ki Baat programme, and ‘Super-100’ of Project Veer Gatha 3.0 and winners of National School Band Competition attended the parade. These special guests were prominently seated at Kartavya Path.