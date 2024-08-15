Three siblings held for murdering trader in Mancherial

Mancherial ACP R Prakash said Kota Sattaiah, his brothers Kota Anjanna and Kota Sailu, all from Donabanda were arrested in the murder of Chintala Devaiah (38).

Representational Image

Mancherial: Three siblings were arrested on charges of murdering a trader in Luxettipet on Thursday. An iron rod used in the murder was seized at their instance. Mancherial ACP R Prakash said Kota Sattaiah, his brothers Kota Anjanna and Kota Sailu, all from Donabanda were arrested in the murder of Chintala Devaiah (38). The trio confessed to the murder and said they nursed a grudge against Devaiah for having an illicit affair with their sister-in-law. They admitted that they wanted to kill him following the suicide of their brother.

They said they offered liquor at a secluded place and hit him with the rod killing him on the spot on Tuesday night. Prakash commended Luxettipet Inspector Allam Narender, Sub-Inspector Satish, constables Santosh, Thirupathi, Anjibabu, Sudhakar, Kumara Swamy and Ramesh for nabbing the three within two days following the crime.