Three traders booked for smuggling gutka products in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 05:56 PM

Adilabad: Three traders were booked for allegedly smuggling banned gutka products here on Monday. As many as 35 bags consisting of gutka products worth Rs 16 lakh were seized from a container belonging to the three.

Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy said a case was registered against Mohammed Azeem, Mohammed Tharif and Shammu of Aslam Traders for their alleged role in smuggling of the contraband substance seized when being transported in the container from Delhi to Karnataka via Adilabad, following a tip-off. Three more accused persons were absconding.

Jeevan Reddy and Mavala Sub-Inspector Vishnuvardhan took part in a vehicle check held on National Highway 44. Police laid a special focus on clamping down the menace of gutka and tobacco products recently. Around 40 persons were booked for smuggling the prohibited gutka and tobacco products when police conducted raids on warehouses of several traders in the last few weeks. Banned gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 2.10 crore were seized from the warehouses.