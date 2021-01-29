Three UoH faculty nominated as expert members of Mega Science Programme

The office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India plans to chart National Vision for Mega Science Programme till the year 2035 in the science disciplines.

Hyderabad: Dr.P S Roy, Dr. Karumuri Ashok and Dr. Bhawna Gomber of the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH) have been nominated as expert members of Mega Science Programme.

In the broad area of Climate Research and Ecology and Environment, Dr. P S Roy, a former Chair Professor at the Centre for Ocean, Atmospheric sciences (CEOAS), UoH School of Physics, has been nominated for the working group on the domain of Ecology and Environment Sciences while Prof. Karumuri Ashok of the CEOAS, School of Physics, UoH has been nominated to work both on the drafting and working group in the domain of the Climate In the broad area of Climate Research and Ecology and Environment.

Dr. Bhawna Gomber, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST), School of Physics, UoH has been nominated in the field of High Energy Physics(WG-HEP), a press release said.

