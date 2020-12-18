UoH faculty authors book on human rights discourse in graphic novels

The book studies human rights discourse across a variety of graphic novels, both fiction and non-fiction originating in different parts of the world, from India to South Africa, Sarajevo to Vietnam

Hyderabad: Prof Pramod K Nayar, faculty at the Department of English, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has authored a book titled ‘The Human Rights Graphic Novel, Drawing it Just Right’ and published by Routledge India.

The book studies human rights discourse across a variety of graphic novels, both fiction and non-fiction originating in different parts of the world, from India to South Africa, Sarajevo to Vietnam.

It has texts on the Holocaust, Partition of the Indian sub-continent, Rwandan and Sarajevan genocides, Vietnam War, and the Civil Rights movement in the US etc.

According to a press release, the book demonstrates the emergence of the ‘universal’ subject of human rights, despite the variations in contexts. It covers a large number of authors and artists: Joe Sacco, Joe Kubert, Matt Johnson-Walter Pleece, Guy Delisle, Appupen, Thi Bui, Olivier Kugler and others, it added.

