Wild boar gores woman to death in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 50-year old woman farmer was killed after being gored by a wild boar when she was working in her agriculture field on the outskirts of Chandaram village in Koutala mandal on Sunday.

Sirpur (T) Forest Range Officer Ch Purnachander said that the deceased woman was Morle Gourubai, a native of Muthyampet village in Koutala mandal.

Gourubai sustained serious injuries when the boar attacked her while she was removing weed in her cotton crop field. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Sirpur (T) town. But, she succumbed to the wounds on the way. It is learnt that a mother boar gored the farmer to death. The mother boars show aggressive behaviour to protect their kids.

Narayana, husband of Gourubai, was about 100 meters away at the time of the incident. He was busy spraying pesticide in the field. He rushed to the spot after hearing screams of his wife, but could not prevent the attack. He informed about the mishap to his family members who reached the farm and helped him in taking her to a hospital.

The FRO further said that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh would be extended to the family members if a complaint is lodged. He recalled that Ada Pandu, a farmer of Bodhampalli village in Koutala mandal was given the ex-gratia in 2017.