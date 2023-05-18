Two MGNREGS workers injured in wild boar attack in Sangareddy

According to villagers, a team of MGNREGS workers was engaged in some work on Thursday morning when a wild boar attacked them
Sangareddy: Two MGNREGS workers were injured in a wild boar attack at Bardhipur village in Jharasangam Mandal on Thursday.
According to villagers, a team of MGNREGS workers was engaged in some work on Thursday morning when a wild boar attacked them. While Narasimhulu (55) sustained a fracture on his leg, another worker Rukkamma ((52) sustained serious injuries.
The victims were shifted to Area Hospital Zaheerabad for treatment.