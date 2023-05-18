| Two Mgnregs Workers Injured In Wild Boar Attack In Sangareddy

Two MGNREGS workers injured in wild boar attack in Sangareddy

According to villagers, a team of MGNREGS workers was engaged in some work on Thursday morning when a wild boar attacked them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

According to villagers, a team of MGNREGS workers was engaged in some work on Thursday morning when a wild boar attacked them

Sangareddy: Two MGNREGS workers were injured in a wild boar attack at Bardhipur village in Jharasangam Mandal on Thursday.

According to villagers, a team of MGNREGS workers was engaged in some work on Thursday morning when a wild boar attacked them. While Narasimhulu (55) sustained a fracture on his leg, another worker Rukkamma ((52) sustained serious injuries.

The victims were shifted to Area Hospital Zaheerabad for treatment.

Also Read Home guard dies after wild boar hits bike in Nirmal