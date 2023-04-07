Home guard dies after wild boar hits bike in Nirmal

Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar consoled family members of the home guard and paid tributes to him by garlanding his portrait at Gadchanda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar consoled family members of the home guard and paid tributes to him by garlanding his portrait at Gadchanda

Nirmal: A 51-year-old home guard was killed when a wild boar hit his two wheeler at Mohala village in Lokeshwaram mandal in Nirmal district on Friday.

Police said home guard T Narsing Rao, a native of Gadchanda in Lokeshwaram mandal received fatal head injuries after falling off the motorbike. Passersby rushed him to a hospital in Bhainsa, where he was declared brought dead. He was returning to Gadchanda after discharging duties in in view of Hanuman Jayanthi at the time of the accident.

Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar consoled family members of the home guard and paid tributes to him by garlanding his portrait at Gadchanda. He handed over an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 for the funeral. He said that the police department would always support the family of the home guard.