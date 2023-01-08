| Three Workers Killed In Industrial Fire In Sangareddy

Police said snow explosive chemical had leaked while being poured into a container, triggering a flash fire.

8 January 23

Sangareddy: Three workers died in an industrial fire that broke out in Mylon Industries at Gaddapotharam industrial area in Jinnaram Mandal on Sunday.

Police said snow explosive chemical had leaked while being poured into a container, triggering a flash fire. Three workers, who sustained serious burn injuries, died while undergoing treatment a few hours later.

They were Paritosh Mehta (40) of West Bengal, Ranjith Kumar (27)of Bihar and Lokeshwar Rao (29) of Andhra Pradesh. IDA Bollaram Inspector Surendar Reddy said a case was registered and investigation was on.